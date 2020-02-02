Leeds United full financial commitment of Augustin loan laid bare – must force play issue

According to a piece by Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, the financial commitment Leeds United have made to land Red Bull Leipzig striker is sizeable in terms of both the loan fee and wage contributions.

Veysey says that the total that Leeds United paid to secure Augustin’s signature is in the region of £2.5million and it made up of a loan fee of £1.7million and a commitment to pay the exciting young striker’s £35,000-per-week salary in full,

The Whites finished their transfer business on Monday with the capture of the exciting 22-year-old who joined from current Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on a loan-to-buy deal. Veysey reports that Football Insider has been relayed these details by a ‘Leeds source’.

Augustin was previously a first-choice option for the Bundesliga leaders, scoring 20 goals in 67 appearances for the German side. He then moved to French glamour club AS Monaco on loan but saw sporadic time on the field. This alerted Leeds’ scouting system to his possible availability and the Whites pounced to seize the initiative and bring him to Elland Road.

He arrived Monday and felt the swell of appreciation from Leeds fans at his arrival and saw the Whites come from behind in a blood-n-thunder game against Millwall at Elland Road on Tuesday, overcoming a 2-0 half-time deficit to triumph 3-2.

He wasn’t named to the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road, causing some fans to voice both their frustration and concern.

£1.7million + £35,000-per-week wages = Surely minutes vs Nottingham Forest

After what should have been an easy win against a struggling Wigan Athletic, Leeds United take their attacking show on the road to Nottingham Forest this coming Saturday and will be looking to get back on track with three points. Leeds fans will also be looking, looking out for an improvement from the miserable display that saw them struggle against a determined Wigan side.

On the topic of ‘looking’, these fans will also be looking to see Augustin’s inclusion in the side even if it is an inclusion that starts from the bench. After his two-goal blast against Millwall, it was clear that Patrick Bamford struggled against the Latics yesterday. Frenchman Augustin is a different type of striker to Bamford, he’s more dynamic so fans will also be looking to see him get some minutes on the pitch at Forest’s City Ground.

Surely, that isn’t too much to ask – is it?