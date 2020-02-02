Leeds United must play Poveda and Augustin against Nottingham Forest – opinion

Yesterday Leeds United fans rubbed their eyes continuously as ghosts of last season again turned up at Elland Road in the form of Wigan Athletic. It might have been a different season but it was the same old result and performance which saw the home side Whites fall by the wayside.

Wasteful in front of goal, and like a surgeon with a blunt scalpel in the final third of the field, Leeds United were the masters of their own downfall against a Wigan side who struggle to win away from home at the best of times. The Latics didn’t do much of a spectacular nature, they kept their shape, saturated the areas where Leeds received the ball and showed steely resolve to whatever the Whites threw at them.

For Leeds, it was a case of playing it down the flanks, as they usually do, and getting the ball in from wide positions. 41 crosses Leeds players put in, 41 crosses that ONLY found a Leeds United target 11 times. That, right there, shows the wayward wastefulness of the homes side’s approach.

Also wasteful, well in the eyes of many Leeds United fans sitting amidst the gloomy mire of yesterday’s defeat, is the fact that new signings Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin didn’t see any game time. Mind you, ‘Big Kev’ didn’t even see the bench and Poveda was left sat there for the second game in succession despite Marcelo Bielsa saying that he was Championship ready when he signed.

Ok, there’s some kudos in the ‘needs to get accustomed to how we play’ argument that has been trawled out as to why, particularly Augustin, they haven’t featured yet for the Whites. How far can those netted excuses be thrown out though? How long can Poveda and Augustin be left sat there whilst United stumble their way through games and waste chances or show profligacy in the final third of the field?

It reminds me of times when I played Rugby League for Hull University and we had players join who were Rugby Union players and who hadn’t played a game of League in their lives. The coach simply said: ‘Run forward, pass backwards, don’t let go of the ball when tackled.’ Surely something like that is applicable here to both Poveda and Augustin?

I mean, to Poveda it could simply be: ‘Ian, get forward, go past players, make sure the ball is put into a dangerous place accurately.’ For Augustin it is even simpler: ‘Jean-Kevin, find space and put the ball in the back of the net!’ Other than those simple instructions the newly-arrived duo just need to be told to track back and who to pick up at set-pieces.

There is fan displeasure growing with only 16 games left in a campaign that seems to be wobbling over recent weeks. With that in mind, surely Marcelo Bielsa has to have BOTH Poveda and Augustin on the bench against Nottingham Forest and also BOTH getting to pull on a Leeds shirt for the first time.

Surely, surely that has to happen next Saturday against Forest.