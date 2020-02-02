Blackburn Rovers eyeing up Liverpool youngster Jones for next season

According to a report by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Blackburn are looking beyond the current Sky Bet Championship campaign and are looking towards next season and a loan for Liverpool’s young attacker Curtis Jones.

19-year-old Jones is on the fringes at Anfield and behind an array of attacking talent that has driven the Reds to the top of the Premier League and a 22-point gap to second-placed Manchester City. The four-cap England Under-19 international has caught the eye in the FA Cup this season for the Merseysiders, scoring against both Everton and Shrewsbury.

However, this two-appearance, two-goal tableau is but a mere patch in the rich embroidery that represents his season for the Under-23s at Anfield this season. He’s appeared fleetingly as a substitute for the first team in the Premier League but his attacking prowess has been most felt in the Premier League 2 competition (12 games/eight goals/four assists) and in the UEFA Youth League (four games/five goals/one assist).

Jones scores for fun and has done so at all youth levels for the Reds. He is also something of a utility player having played across the middle this season as well as more advanced as a left-winger and even as a centre-forward.

It is no doubt these returns, married to his undoubted potential, that has seen Blackburn “already set their sights” towards bringing in the exciting prospect that Curtis Jones represents in what Nixon says will see Rovers “retain their interest” for next season if Jones pushes for first-team experience over the continued wait for minutes here and there in Liverpool’s first team.