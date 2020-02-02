West Brom to seek Barcelona compensation after Barry transfer

According to The Mail’s Tom Collomosse, West Bromwich Albion will appeal to FIFA for them to press wold football giants Barcelona for £130,000 they feel that they are owed after the Catalan’s capture of Baggies starlet Louie Barry over the summer.

Barry didn’t settle with the Catalan giants and has since moved back to England and to Aston Villa in what BBC Sport say was a deal that saw the Villans pay an initial fee of around £900,000 for the young prodigy, a figure that could rise to £3million should Barry hit certain criteria. Upon his capture, after a sx-month stay in Spain, Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said: “It sends a powerful message about the ambition of this club.”

It will be West Brom themselves who will be hoping that a complaint to world football governing body FIFA will also be a ‘powerful message’ and that they will eventually receive the £130,000 fixed amount they are due after Barry joined Barca. Barry had been on the books at the Baggies since he was a six-year-old but, in the face of marked interest from Barcelona, turned down West Brom’s offer of a contract to head out on his Spanish adventure.

It was an adventure in the Spanish sun that was short-lived, 16-year-old Barry only making 10 appearances for the Catalan side before his move back to England with Villa. After not being paid a penny, and with representations being made to FIFA, this is a situation which could get very messy for all those involved.