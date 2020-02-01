Leeds United fans comment after bitterly disappointing loss vs Wigan

Last season it was a 2-1 defeat to a 10-man Wigan at Elland Road that summed the decline in the Whites season from sparkling start to stumbling finish. Today brought a stumbling, 22nd-placed Wigan to Elland Road for a game against the top-placed Whites. What could go wrong?

Well, where do you start? It’s Leeds United, of course, and drama isn’t ever that far away from them. If it’s not coming from 2-0 down in a barnstorming comeback against Millwall on Tuesday night then it is the surprise omission for newly-signed striker Jean-Kevin Augustin from the match squad. The latter is something that didn’t go down well ahead of today’s game against the Latics.

Today’s result, well it wasn’t any different to last season’s game at Elland Road in that the Whites didn’t get any of the three points on offer. Lacking the passion shown against Millwall, Leeds were a ragged outfit back to their best/worst of tic-tac-flick-flack football and spurning chances that even an Under-6 side on a wind-blown local recreation ground.

Bottom line – Leeds United were simply awful and got their just rewards for that. Wastefulness in front of goal brings you nothing and that is exactly what Leeds United got out of today’s game – nothing.

It was a display that brought Leeds fans out in their droves on Twitter and it wasn’t a pretty sight as the final whistle blew to end another disappointing performance where the Whites toiled and laboured in vain to produce diddly-squat.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Wigan’s 1-0 victory.

Leeds United fail Latics acid test at Elland Road – fan reactions on Twitter

Love Bielsa almost as much as I love my own family, but his stubbornness is going to be the death of me#LUFC #LEEWIG https://t.co/e5tNSD1zM3 — PaulLUFC (@Paulm99LUFC) February 1, 2020

Atleast it was 11 man Wigan this time #lufc — Tain Richmond-Farrelly (@tainrf94) February 1, 2020

Cut back, chance, cut back, chance, cut back, chance. Repeat ad infinitum but with nobody finishing.

We need to shake it up going forward, it is not working. New arrivals need to be in the matchday squad at the very least. #lufc — Ad Sham (@adsham1986) February 1, 2020

If only we signed a striker 👀👀😂😂 #lufc — Joe Brittain 💙💛 (@brittain_joe) February 1, 2020

That is soul destroying, where do we go from here? Well, Forest and Brentford will be tougher opponents than Wigan #lufc — Rock Faber 💛💙 (@craggsy82) February 1, 2020

#lufc certainly know how to make things difficult for themselves 😩😩 Plenty of games left this season yet, and we need to se Big Kev out there sooner rather than later — Phil Seymour 🎙 (@announcerphil) February 1, 2020

I hope Big Kev is awesome whenever he completes his training, he’s going to need to be 🙄 #lufc — Steve Dunn (@stevedunn_) February 1, 2020

bamford has done himself no favours with some of our fans after that celebration tuesdays and then to miss that many chances today #lufc — Sim (@1simmo1) February 1, 2020

I’m not football manager but can’t we simply line the players up and just have them hit the ball in the goal? It’s like they aren’t allowed 😂 #lufc — Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) February 1, 2020