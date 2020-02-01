The 72
Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.
Championship

Leeds United fans comment after bitterly disappointing loss vs Wigan

Last season it was a 2-1 defeat to a 10-man Wigan at Elland Road that summed the decline in the Whites season from sparkling start to stumbling finish. Today brought a stumbling, 22nd-placed Wigan to Elland Road for a game against the top-placed Whites. What could go wrong?

Well, where do you start? It’s Leeds United, of course, and drama isn’t ever that far away from them. If it’s not coming from 2-0 down in a barnstorming comeback against Millwall on Tuesday night then it is the surprise omission for newly-signed striker Jean-Kevin Augustin from the match squad. The latter is something that didn’t go down well ahead of today’s game against the Latics.

Today’s result, well it wasn’t any different to last season’s game at Elland Road in that the Whites didn’t get any of the three points on offer. Lacking the passion shown against Millwall, Leeds were a ragged outfit back to their best/worst of tic-tac-flick-flack football and spurning chances that even an Under-6 side on a wind-blown local recreation ground.

Bottom line – Leeds United were simply awful and got their just rewards for that. Wastefulness in front of goal brings you nothing and that is exactly what Leeds United got out of today’s game – nothing.

It was a display that brought Leeds fans out in their droves on Twitter and it wasn’t a pretty sight as the final whistle blew to end another disappointing performance where the Whites toiled and laboured in vain to produce diddly-squat.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Wigan’s 1-0 victory.

Leeds United fail Latics acid test at Elland Road – fan reactions on Twitter

