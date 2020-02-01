Leeds United fans comment after Augustin absence vs Wigan

Leeds United was forced into searching for a new striker when Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah early from his season-long loan deal at Elland Road due to not featuring enough for the Whites. That search, after many twists and turns, took them to the doorstep of French glamour club AS Monaco and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin was United’s second-choice for the Nketiah replacement, behind Southampton’s Che Adams, and they signed the exciting French youngster on an initial loan deal with a purchase option should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

That deal, all-in, is said to be in the region of £20million and this would be enough to suggest that Augustin, already nicknamed ‘Big Kev’, would be in the mix if not the mix itself. You don’t shell out that level of expenditure only to use it to warm the bench. Unless you are Leeds United, that is; Augustin didn’t even make the bench for today’s game at Elland Road against Wigan Athletic.

This can only be due to Marcelo Bielsa thinking that the exciting young Frenchman isn’t quite up to speed with things and the Leeds United way. Still, it was enough of an omission for Whites fans to begin to start commenting on Twitter. Here’s what some of them have said about the Augustin no-show.

Augustin, non! Leeds United fans comment after French star not in the line-up

It must have been a day that United fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of their new striker, likely knowing that this glimpse would have come from off the bench. However, news from the likes of BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope (tweet – below) soon ended that:

No Augustin. Berardi on bench for Struijk #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) February 1, 2020

News such as this is like a red rag to a bull and it didn’t take Leeds United fans long to react and show their emotions.

Eddie Mark 2 waste of time signing him ! To stubborn for his own good ! — PHIL BROWN (@PHMB7) February 1, 2020

Just like having Nketiah all over again, de ja vu — Adam Cater (@cater_adam) February 1, 2020

Weve always got biscuit legs Roberts.. 🤪 — stefan dubej (@stefandubej) February 1, 2020

Must be the only team that signs players and don’t name in team 🤦🏼‍♂️ not the first time, either sign injured or “not ready” what is the point signing someone who’s not able to go into squad or “improve squad” as they like to say.

Deadline transfers will be in squads today I bet. — micky (@MickyC1985) February 1, 2020

Just hope augustin is involved next week if not we wont be in top two for long — mark ant jepson (@mrleedsunited) February 1, 2020

Sometimes I think you can over plan movements and strategies. Just need to have a shot instead of always trying to walk it in. Baffled as to why augustin isnt on the bench — Adam 💙💛 (@adam2986) February 1, 2020

Would be good to have someone like, I dunno, Jean-Kevin Augustin on the bench to inject a bit of clinical edge wouldn’t it? — Jack Tugwell (@JackTugwell) February 1, 2020

No doubt about it. But if we need an impact off bench right now, you’d want Augustin over Stevens. Experience over potential. — t • m 💙💛 (@Tom_C_88) February 1, 2020

