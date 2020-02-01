The 72
The 72
Leeds fans celebrate at full time during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 9 February 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans comment after Augustin absence vs Wigan

By on 0 Comments
Leeds fans celebrate at full time during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 9 February 2019.

Leeds United was forced into searching for a new striker when Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah early from his season-long loan deal at Elland Road due to not featuring enough for the Whites. That search, after many twists and turns, took them to the doorstep of French glamour club AS Monaco and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin was United’s second-choice for the Nketiah replacement, behind Southampton’s Che Adams, and they signed the exciting French youngster on an initial loan deal with a purchase option should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

That deal, all-in, is said to be in the region of £20million and this would be enough to suggest that Augustin, already nicknamed ‘Big Kev’, would be in the mix if not the mix itself. You don’t shell out that level of expenditure only to use it to warm the bench. Unless you are Leeds United, that is;  Augustin didn’t even make the bench for today’s game at Elland Road against Wigan Athletic.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Cardiff City poised to beat Huddersfield Town in chase for Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah

This can only be due to Marcelo Bielsa thinking that the exciting young Frenchman isn’t quite up to speed with things and the Leeds United way. Still, it was enough of an omission for Whites fans to begin to start commenting on Twitter. Here’s what some of them have said about the Augustin no-show.

Augustin, non! Leeds United fans comment after French star not in the line-up

It must have been a day that United fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of their new striker, likely knowing that this glimpse would have come from off the bench. However, news from the likes of BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope (tweet – below) soon ended that:

News such as this is like a red rag to a bull and it didn’t take Leeds United fans long to react and show their emotions.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts