Leeds United scouting database reveals they keep tabs on £16m-rated Bundesliga defender Koch

Leeds United like to mock Victor Orta when his signings go awry and players don’t perform as these fans expect that they should. However, in a recent interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, Orta opens up on the depth of analysis that the Whites do and how their system works.

At the moment, Smyth’s article shows that the club has 8080 players on their ever-updating scouting database which encompasses players representing a whole gamut of leagues from around the world. It is a system which allowed them to track recent signing Jean-Kevin Augustin over a four-or-so-year span before snapping him up on loan from RB Leipzig earlier this week.

It is also a system that takes in other players, 8079 of them, who the Whites are currently keeping tabs on. Smyth’s piece, above, mentions one particular player in SC Freiburg’s two-cap German international Robin Koch – a 23-year-old central defender.

There is no suggestion that Leeds are readying any particular interest in Koch but the young German is there, in the system, on the back-burner so-to-speak. Commenting directly on this, Orta said: “I’ll give you an example, Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level. But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”

Koch left his hometown club FC Kaiserslautern in late August 2017 to join his current club, SC Freiburg, in a £3.6million deal. Since then, according to website Transfermarkt, his value has risen to £16.2million – a figure which puts him beyond the level of what Sky Bet Championship Leeds United can afford.

Orta system at Elland Road allows the club to track Koch, and his performances, in the ‘meantime’ which means that they always have a wealth of data available to them should circumstances change.

So, whilst there’s no chance of Koch for Sky Bet Championship Leeds United, Premier League Leeds United might open up different avenues and the Whites would be readily prepped to take advantage of these pathways.