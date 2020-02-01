Leeds United watched Augustin for years – Orta reveals some key details of scouting

Leeds United fans have grown used to January transfer windows that are as disappointing as paying £2.80p for a bag of Minstrels at the Alhambra in Bradford only to find that it is a ‘treat-size’ packet. However, this January has proven to be one transfer window that bucked that worrying trend.

Forget business of scurrying around at the last moment trying to thread a thick deal through the eye of a fine needle, United had their business done early. For them, deadline day was a case of feet up and coffee and biscuits. The Whites brought in Elia Caprile (Chievo – permanent deal), Ian Poveda (Manchester City – permanent deal) and Jean-Kevin Augustin (Red Bull Leipzig – loan deal) and did nothing in the days leading up to yesterday other than overseeing players leaving the club.

The capture of Augustin is, perhaps, the biggest signing that the Whites have made in a long time – such is the potential of the young striker. However, as Victor Orta reveals in speaking with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, the scouting of the RB Leipzig striker goes back way beyond last week.

Smyth’s interview revealed that United have a player scouting database of some 8080 different players, a database that is continually updating. Commenting on Augustin directly, Orta revealed: “Obviously we know the player from PSG Under 17s, we watched him in Euro Under 19s, we followed the player in RB Leipzig and in our following, we knew it would be difficult for Leeds United but this is the work of our department, trying to have all the information around players who have the quality to play here.”

Detailing United’s depth of scouting further, Orta said of Augustin’s arrival: “We watched him live in the Under 20s World Cup three years ago and we have one report for each game. He was having a tough moment in his loan at Monaco. [But] if anyone is telling me I am signing this player because of his minutes in Monaco, they don’t know the work behind the scenes of a signing. Jean-Kevin is here because we analyse and we know the player since he was 17. We followed him.”

That depth of analysis, and keen eye for fine detail, obviously goes beyond the limits of ‘what was he like in his last X games’ and should provide Whites fans with a player who, hopefully, is too good for the Sky Bet Championship and who will hit the ground running when given his first run-out. The first sighting of Augustin in a Leeds United shirt could be today and what fans will hope is a bench spot against a struggling Wigan Athletic side.