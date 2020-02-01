Derby County want summer move for FC Groningen skipper Mike te Wierek

Derby County want to sign FC Groningen defender Mike te Wierek on a free transfer this summer, according to a report by Derbyshire Live.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Rams want to get him on a pre-contract agreement. They tried to sign the Groningen captain in the January transfer window but could not strike a deal with the Eredivisie side.

Te Wierek has been a key player for Danny Buijs side over the past couple of seasons but they may have to resign to losing him in a few months time.

Phillip Cocu already has one eye on summer recruitment and sees the 6ft 3inc centre-back as someone who would bolster his defensive options.

The ex-PSV boss has confirmed his interest in te Wierek, as per Derbyshire Live: “I cannot confirm it because nothing has been signed yet. He will be free in the summer and we are having positive conversations with him.”

“I know him quite well. He is the type of player I would have liked to see in my team, if that would be possible. We will try to get it done. That looks promising. It was difficult now. I think their team (Groningen) also lost a striker, so to lose the captain would be a difficult moment.”

Derby are currently 13th in the league and are seven points off the Play-Offs. They beat Stoke City at Pride Park 4-0 last night with goals from Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin, Wayne Rooney and Jayden Bogle.