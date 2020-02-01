The 72
The 72
Cardiff City
ProSportsImages.co.uk
Cardiff City

“Decent signing”- Cardiff City fans react to the signing of Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest

By on 0 Comments
ProSportsImages.co.uk

Cardiff City have signed Albert Adomah on loan from Nottingham Forest, as announced by their official club website.

The Bluebirds have added some more options to their squad by bringing in the experienced winger on a deal until the end of the season.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, has played 24 times for Forest in the Championship this season but has been allowed to leave.

The Ghana international has played over 600 games so far in his career and is a proven player at this level.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Birmingham City and Hull City join chase for Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Cardiff boss Neil Harris was pleased with the acquisition and told their website: “I’m pleased to bring Albert to the club today. I wanted to bring in some Championship experience, and he certainly possesses that. He offers that know-how, and has experience of being promoted from this division on more than one occasion. I know I’ve brought an excellent character into the group.”

Adomah has had stints in the past at Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa and has been promoted to the Premier League twice.

Adomah during his Villa days.

Cardiff are currently 11th in the league and four points off the Play-Offs after their 1-1 draw against Reading at home last night.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Fulham planning late swoop for Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen

Here is how their fans reacted to the signing of Adomah on Twitter-

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts