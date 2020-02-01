“Decent signing”- Cardiff City fans react to the signing of Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City have signed Albert Adomah on loan from Nottingham Forest, as announced by their official club website.

The Bluebirds have added some more options to their squad by bringing in the experienced winger on a deal until the end of the season.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, has played 24 times for Forest in the Championship this season but has been allowed to leave.

The Ghana international has played over 600 games so far in his career and is a proven player at this level.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris was pleased with the acquisition and told their website: “I’m pleased to bring Albert to the club today. I wanted to bring in some Championship experience, and he certainly possesses that. He offers that know-how, and has experience of being promoted from this division on more than one occasion. I know I’ve brought an excellent character into the group.”

Adomah has had stints in the past at Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa and has been promoted to the Premier League twice.

Cardiff are currently 11th in the league and four points off the Play-Offs after their 1-1 draw against Reading at home last night.

Here is how their fans reacted to the signing of Adomah on Twitter-

Past his best but with the state of our current wingers I’ll happily take him until the end of the season — H🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@harrison_1927) January 31, 2020

Really hope Adomah does well — Louis Rose🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@louisccfc) February 1, 2020

Love adomah already seems like a proper class act and he seems like he really wants to do well for us — Travis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TravisMcavoy5) February 1, 2020

Please do us proud!!! — Far King Ball Ox (@ChaosCitadella) February 1, 2020

Delighted we have signed Albert Adomah, decent player ☺ — Daniel rees (@Racingdanny8) January 31, 2020

I must be the only city fan quite happy with that Adomah deal🤷🏻‍♂️ — Josh Crook (@JoshCrook9) January 31, 2020

Our wingers were so poor tonight Adomah will be a decent signing — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) January 31, 2020