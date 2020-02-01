Leeds United hope to pass Latics acid test – 3 things to look for

Last time out at Elland Road, on Tuesday night, Leeds United overcame the ghosts that haunt them in the shape of Millwall with an exciting, come-from-behind victory. Today it is the visit of Wigan and more ghosts for the Whites to exorcise.

In a crazy game on Tuesday, Millwall took advantage of early sloppy play by Leeds and stormed out to a 2-0 lead within the opening 20 minutes-or-so. Yes, the refereeing was a bit ropey but the Lions were helped to roar by some sloppy play from the home side.

Yet, the second-half saw a tsunami of attacking football from Leeds that left Millwall pegged back and trying to fix rapidly deteriorating flood defences. These defences were first breached in the 48th minute with the first of Patrick Bamford’s brace, which he completed in the 66th minute. Four minutes before that, Leeds hit the front with Pablo Hernandez scoring a typical Pablo Hernandez goal.

The Millwall comeback

Three things to look for versus Wigan Athletic

Leeds will be facing a Wigan side who hammered an embarrassing nail into Leeds United’s sliding form last season at Elland Road. Down to 10-men, led by their Chelsea loanee Reece James, the Latics fought back from being 1-0 down to win the game 2-1. Put that to the back-burner, here’s three things that Leeds United fans might want to expect from today’s game.

1. Home game + vociferous crowd = bear-pit atmosphere: It can never be underestimated can the effect of a 34,000+ Elland Road roaring on the Whites. The comeback win against Millwall, coupled with West Brom’s loss saw Leeds hit top-spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a two-point gap to West Brom below them and four points between themselves and third-placed Nottingham Forest. The visit of 22nd-placed Wigan should see Whites fans in fine fettle and full of noise. Wigan will arrive on the back of a win and with a similar, indifferent form to what Leeds have shown over the last six games. That aside, the crowd could prove to be one of the factors that make it heaven for the home side and hell for the visitors.

2. Tora! Tora! Tora! Attacking football: Tora is the Japanese word for tiger. Repeated three times for radio clarity, it is the codeword for a surprise attack to have succeeded. There will be no surprise in the fact that Leeds will suffocate Wigan by starving them of possession and aim to punish them with waves of attacks that will peg the Latics back at times. Listening to Millwall fan channel LionsTV after Tuesday’s game highlighted the awe that they held Leeds’ attacking play in. They said it was the best they’d seen and that is likely to continue (hopefully) against Wigan this afternoon. The confidence gained from the comeback against Millwall, and the increased threat in front of goal, should allow for another three points this afternoon. Should!

3. Give us the new guys: OK, so it is obvious that Elia Caprile isn’t going to get a game for the Whites this season unless Coronavirus strikes down all other keeper options. However, Leeds fans will be chomping at the bit to see their other signings, Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin turn out. OK, they are likely not going to start, given the form of those they have in front of them but fans would love to see an extended run-out for both rather than scant minutes at the end of the game. There’s a buzz around both these captures and it is likely that buzz will escalate at some point this afternoon with both rated youngsters pulling on a Leeds shirt for the first time and hitting the action from the bench.