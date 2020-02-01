The 72
Sheffield Wednesday fans sing during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield Utd at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 24 September 2017. Photo by Phil Duncan.
Championship

“Clever signing”- Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the signing of Josh Windass from Wigan Athletic

By on 0 Comments
Sheffield Wednesday brought in Josh Windass on loan from Wigan Athletic yesterday, as announced by their official club website.

He became the Owls’ second signing on deadline day after they secured a loan deal for Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

Windass, who is 26 years old, has scored four goals so far this season in 16 appearances in the Championship at Wigan. He will offer Wednesday more options and depth going forward for the second-half of the campaign.

He joined the Latics in August 2018 from Rangers and has since been a regular for them in the second tier under Paul Cook but has been allowed to leave now.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk.

Windass started his career at Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic before moving to Accrington Stanley in 2013. He impressed for the Lancashire side and scored 23 goals in 86 games to earn a move to Rangers. He then spent two years in Scotland before moving back down the border for Wigan.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 12th in the league and are five points off the Play-Offs. Their form has stalled of late and Garry Monk will be hoping his double signing yesterday can inspire his side to get their promotion push back on track.

Here is how the Owls’ fans reacted to the signing of Windass-

