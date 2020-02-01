Predicted Hull City starting XI against Brentford- Marcus Maddison debut?

Life without Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki begins for Hull City against Brentford today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Tigers-

GK- George Long- He will keep his place between the sticks once again.

RB- Eric Lichaj- The skipper could swap back to right-back if Robbie McKenzie is dropped back to the bench.

CB- Reece Burke- He will be looking to keep out Brentford’s prolific strike force.

CB- Ryan Tafazolli- Jordy de Wijs is still out injured meaning he is expected to start for the fourth game in a row.

LB- Stephen Kingsley- Grant McCann hinted at a return to the starting eleven for the former Swansea City man today in his press conference this week.

RM- Marcus Maddison- He was signed in time yesterday from Peterborough and may start, mainly due to the fact Hull have no other options out wide now.

CM- Herbie Kane- The Liverpool loanee has played five times since his move early in the January transfer window.

CM- Leo da Silva Lopes- The Tigers managed to keep hold of the highly-rated midfielder after turning down bids from New York Red Bulls.

CM- Jackson Irvine- It is a tough choice between George Honeyman and Dan Batty for the final midfield position but McCann could go for the Australian international for this one.

LM- Mallik Wilks- He faces the tough task of replacing Grosicki/Bowen and needs to show the KCOM Stadium what he can do.

ST- Tom Eaves- The big striker is now the Tigers’ top scorer at the club in the Championship with four goals. Can he add to that today?