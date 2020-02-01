The 72
"Been a pleasure"- Hull City fans react to the departure of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United

West Ham United sealed a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City last night, as announced by their official club website.

The Hammers have paid a fee in the region of £22 million for the highly-rated winger on a five-and-a-half year contract.

Bowen, who is 23 years old, has been Hull’s standout player for the past few seasons in the Championship and has finally been rewarded with a move to the Premier League.

Since making his first team debut in August 2016, the former Hereford United man has scored 54 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions.

Hull managed to bring in Marcus Maddison and James Scott from Peterborough United and Motherwell respectively on deadline day yesterday in an attempt to fill the void left by Bowen’s departure.

After signing for West Ham, he told their website: “I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet. It’s been a bit of a hectic few days and it’ll probably take a few days to properly digest. I’m absolutely buzzing, I can’t wait to get going and get a shot in the Premier League with such a big club, it’s an honour for me.”

“It doesn’t seem long ago that I was making my debut for Hereford away at Barnet. I’ve come a long way since there and I’m just trying to take it all in my stride.”

He added: “I’ve done what I had to do in the Championship at Hull City. That was down to me to do it and now I’ve got to deliver again on the main stage and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Here is how the Hull fans reacted to Bowen leaving:

