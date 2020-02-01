“Been a pleasure”- Hull City fans react to the departure of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United

West Ham United sealed a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City last night, as announced by their official club website.

The Hammers have paid a fee in the region of £22 million for the highly-rated winger on a five-and-a-half year contract.

Bowen, who is 23 years old, has been Hull’s standout player for the past few seasons in the Championship and has finally been rewarded with a move to the Premier League.

Since making his first team debut in August 2016, the former Hereford United man has scored 54 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions.

Hull managed to bring in Marcus Maddison and James Scott from Peterborough United and Motherwell respectively on deadline day yesterday in an attempt to fill the void left by Bowen’s departure.

After signing for West Ham, he told their website: “I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet. It’s been a bit of a hectic few days and it’ll probably take a few days to properly digest. I’m absolutely buzzing, I can’t wait to get going and get a shot in the Premier League with such a big club, it’s an honour for me.”

“It doesn’t seem long ago that I was making my debut for Hereford away at Barnet. I’ve come a long way since there and I’m just trying to take it all in my stride.”

He added: “I’ve done what I had to do in the Championship at Hull City. That was down to me to do it and now I’ve got to deliver again on the main stage and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Here is how the Hull fans reacted to Bowen leaving:

Jarrod Bowen it's been a pleasure son! #hcafc — Nathaniel Cull (@NathanielCull) February 1, 2020

City now, City then, City forever. As much as I dislike the club at times, not one of us can blame Kamil or Bowen for leaving. Ownership has ruined this club and divided it to its core. But we’re not the worst off by any stretch. #hcafc — Jamie Pettigrew (@hcafcpettigrew) February 1, 2020

Thanks Jarrod Bowen for some great memories at #hcafc…enjoy the PL (a push as you’ve joined West Ham admittedly) and I hope you smash it.But time to move on and get behind the boys,starting tomorrow. — Craig Bell (@Ambraneri) February 1, 2020

Can’t blame Bowen for wanting the move, what a player and a pleasure watching him in a City shirt, hope he goes on to smash it in the Premier League #hcafc — Mike Hetherington (@mheth88) January 31, 2020

Jarrod Bowen – owes nothing to #hcafc , has been utterly magnificent for the club. Hope he prospers at #whufc despite my dislike for the club. Time to re-group! — Mike Suffield (@mikesuff9) January 31, 2020

Delighted for Jarrod Bowen. He’s an amazing talent and still astonished we kept him this long. Made for the Premier League and I wish him nothing but the best. Make your money, play for England, and be the superstar we know you can be. It’s been a pleasure #hcafc — Ben Smith (@ben_smith1987) January 31, 2020

A true professional in every sense of the word. A brilliant player who gave everything to the club and more. Never forced a move away, he deserves all the success coming to him. He'll be at a top 4 club and playing for England in 2yrs #thankyouforthememories #jarrodbowen #hcafc — Carl Wilkinson (@Carlwilks2011) January 31, 2020