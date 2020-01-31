Fulham planning late swoop for Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen

Fulham are keen on Birmingham City left-back Kristian Pedersen, according to a report by Football Insider.

The London side are interested in their fellow Championship defender but face a tough ask in completing a deal this close to the transfer deadline.

Pedersen, who is 25 years old, is a key player for the Blues and is one who they will not want to lose. He has made 31 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with three goals.

Scott Parker’s side are looking for competition and depth to their defensive options going into the second-half of the season. The Cottagers will have to fork out a transfer fee to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Pedersen joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 from German side Union Berlin and he played 39 games for them in the last campaign, making a solid start to life in England.

Prior to his move to the Midlands, the former Denmark Under-21 international started his career as a youngster in his native country with spells at Benløse IF and Ringsted IF.

He was then snapped up by HB Køge in 2016 and spent two seasons with them in the Danish 1st Division (second tier) before he was signed by Union Berlin.

Pedersen is a player who Pep Clotet likes at Birmingham and it is no surprise to see him being linked with a move away. However, it will take some doing for Fulham to sign him this evening.