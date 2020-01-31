The 72
Birmingham City and Hull City target Jordan Jones set to stay at Rangers

Rangers’ Jordan Jones is set to stay at the club, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on Twitter (tweet below).

The winger has been linked with a move to the Championship to the likes of Birmingham City and Hull City but appears to be staying at Ibrox.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has been available by Steven Gerrard’s side for more game time but the right offer has not come in for him yet. He has been struggling for game time at Ibrox and has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, four of which have come in the league.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Glasgow giants last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

Jones subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals.

Despite it looking like he would be moving down the border for more opportunities, Jones may now have try and force his way back into the Rangers fold which is a blow for clubs like Birmingham and Hull who are in the hunt for late minute additions to their squads.

