Hull City poised to sign Motherwell striker James Scott

Hull City’s busy transfer deadline day is set to continue with the Tigers set to sign striker James Scott from Motherwell, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Grant McCann’s side have agreed a deal worth £1.5 million for the youngster and he is heading down the border for a medical this afternoon.

Scott, who is 19 years old, was the subject of a £750,000 bid by the Championship side on Thursday but they have seen their second offer accepted by the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Hull have lost winger Kamil Grosicki to West Brom and their star man Jarrod Bowen is in East London securing a move to West Ham so are in the hunt for some late replacements.

The Tigers have sealed a deal for Peterborough United midfielder Marcus Maddison but are eager to bring in one or two more signings before the transfer deadline this evening.

Scott is a move that McCann’s men are likely to get over the line and will offer them another option in attack.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Motherwell and has played 42 games for them to date, chipping in with seven goals. The Scotland Under-21 international is being tipped for a big future in the game and was linked with Bristol City earlier this month.

It is set to be a busy last few hours of the transfer window for Hull who face the daunting task of spending the rest of the season without their two main source of goals, Grosicki and Bowen.