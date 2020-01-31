Leeds United backroom pair hit with FA charges after tunnel incidents

According to a series of tweets from the FA’s spokesman account (below), Leeds United backroom duo Victor Orta and James Mooney have been hit with FA charges over their conduct at half-time of the game against Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday last.

[2/4] It is alleged that Victor Orta’s language and/or behaviour in the tunnel area at half time amounts to improper conduct. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 31, 2020

[4/4] Both have until Tuesday 4 February 2020 to provide their responses. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 31, 2020

It was a topsy-turvey kind of game between the Whites and their visitors Millwall who arrived on the back of a run of decent form. Leeds, meanwhile, had seen Lady Luck desert them and leave them by the wayside of late.

It was always going to be a tasty affair between two very keen and ultra-competitive sides. That proved to be the case with Millwall capitalising on Leeds’ inability to defend set pieces by heading in a 4th-minute opener to raucous scenes from the away end.

With Leeds fumbling their way through the opening exchanges with all the prowess of a wayward bull in a fine china shop, a second goal was always on the cards. It duly came on 20 minutes after a foul in the area and a penalty converted by Jed Wallace.

Leeds managed to turn it around in the second half, eventually running out 3-2 winners on the day. At times like this there is always mention of ‘half-time team talks’, ‘soul-searching’ or ‘hairdryer treatment’.

However, the FA charges seem to divert attention away from what was said in the changing rooms and focus on what was allegedly said in the tunnel by Orta (Leeds United’s Director of Football) and Mooney (Head of Media and Communications), although this is neither disclosed nor being dwelled upon at this moment.

Fans watching game did have some very serious things to say about the performance of referee Darren England who gave a goal kick from a save by the Millwall keeper and missed a ball fully in touch before it led to the penalty incident.

This incensed Leeds United fans, although there is no insinuation that it was the same/similar incidents that have led to FA charges facing Orta and Mooney.

However, something must’ve been said to lead to the FA stepping in. What that us? Well, that’ll come out in the wash no doubt.