Slaven Bilic looks for response to recent bad form when West Brom face Luton Town

Slaven Bilic is looking for a response from his side when West Bromwich Albion face Luton Town at the Hawthorns on Saturday. In an interview on their official website, he explained he is ready for “a new chapter” in their promotion challenge.

The Baggies are winless in seven league fixtures and Bilic admits that they need to ‘rediscover their spark’ to sustain their promotion push.

“Our performances have slipped, it happens to every club,” Slaven said. “It’s happened to us and tomorrow is a great opportunity to open a new page, or to go back to the page we were on for such a long time.”

“We have to believe and we have to work hard. We must analyse our games and the situation, we have to be open to each other. We have to have meetings where we hear from everybody. We’ve done all of that. You must not stop believing. We need to get our spark back.”

“Our belief is always there, but confidence is different. Confidence goes up and down. That happens in games, never mind over a season. The confidence is not as high as it once was but the belief is always there.”

Bilic was also asked for his thoughts on opponents Luton. “We have respect for them, they won their last game. They are a good team. But we can’t think ‘did they win their last game? Are they bottom of the league?’.”

“They are a good Championship side who play nice football with intensity. We are expecting a tough game but we are expecting that we have to show our quality, we have to show character and togetherness. If we do all that we’ll be in a good position to get three points.”

