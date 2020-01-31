Sunderland targeting late move for Fleetwood Town’s Josh Morris

Sunderland are targeting a late move for Fleetwood Town midfielder Josh Morris, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a replacement for Aiden McGeady, who completed a move to the Championship with Charlton Athletic earlier today.

Morris, who is 28 years old, has emerged on Phil Parkinson’s radar and they are interested in getting a deal done before the transfer deadline tonight.

The left-sided midfielder has scored nine goals and gained five assists so far this season and is a key player for Joey Barton’s Fleetwood. The Cod Army snapped him up on a free transfer at the end of the last campaign after he left Scunthorpe United but face a battle to hold on to his services now.

Morris started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park before going on to make 22 appearances for their first team altogether. He had loan spells away from the Lancashire side at Yeovil Town, Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Fleetwood.

Bradford City signed him on a permanent basis in 2015 but he stayed at Valley Parade for a single season before switching to Scunthorpe.

Morris became a key player for the Iron and scored 37 goals in 125 games for them before making the move back to Fleetwood. He knows this division and is proven at this level. Can Sunderland lure him to the Stadium of Light in the remaining few hours of the window?