Bradford City have completed the signing of Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak as confirmed on their official website.

The experienced forward arrives for an undisclosed fee on a deal which will keep him at the Utilita Energy Stadium until at least the end of next season.

Novak has previously enjoyed spells with Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town and undoubtedly brings a wealth of experience to the League Two side.

Upon the completion of the deal, Novak expressed his delight at signing for the West Yorkshire side. “I am buzzing to be here and am really pleased it has happened.

“It was put together quite quickly and, as soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get everything done.”

“Bradford are obviously further up in the league than Scunthorpe and I want to progress and test myself at a higher level. “I have spoken to the likes of Rory McArdle and Clayton Donaldson, who had nothing but positive things to say.”

“I have heard a lot of great things about Bradford City and cannot wait to get out there and represent the club.”

The 31-year-old enjoyed a good goalscoring return with Scunthorpe where he scored 19 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions and now joins a Bradford side who are seventh in the division and with a good chance of securing at least a play-off place.

Bradford will be aiming to make a return to League One and the acquisition of Novak to boost their attacking ranks will surely aid that cause.