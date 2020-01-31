Middlesbrough beat Derby and Stoke to signing of Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Saint-Etienne centre-back Harold Moukoudi on a short-term loan deal via their official website.

Derby County and Stoke City were interested in the centre-back earlier in the transfer window, but Middlesbrough have beaten their Championship rivals in the pursuit of the one-time Cameroon international.

Boro were chasing several defensive targets this window, with the likes of Burnley’s Ben Gibson, Augsburg’s Reece Oxford and Leicester’s Filip Benkovic all on the North-East side’s radar, however, nothing came to fruition.

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Moukoudi comes after multiple injuries to first-team defenders at the Riverside. Dani Ayala, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Ryan Shotton and George Friend are all long-term absentees, which has meant the likes of Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to fill in at the back, both of whom would prefer to be in midfield instead.

Moukoudi becomes Middlesbrough’s fourth new signing of the transfer window, with Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha arriving on loan from Manchester City, whereas Dejan Stojanovic signed on a permanent deal from Swiss side St. Gallen.

The defender made his debut for the Cameroon national team back in October 2019. He has been used sporadically at Saint-Etienne this campaign, and a move to the English Championship could help aid his chances of being called up on a more regular basis.

Moukoudi’s debut could come sooner than expected. Middlesbrough host Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon at the Riverside, and with plenty of defenders recovering from injury, he could be thrust in for his first start.