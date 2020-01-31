Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills reveals huge headache Marcelo Bielsa will face

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has revealed the ‘huge’ headache that manager Marcelo Bielsa will face in an interview with Football Insider.

Since the beginning of the season, Patrick Bamford has been Bielsa’s first-choice upfront despite his lack of clinical finishing and the arrival of Eddie Nketiah on-loan from Arsenal.

Nketiah was subsequently recalled by parent club Arsenal due to his lack of game time but now with the arrival of French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, coupled with the patchy form of Patrick Bamford, there could well be a very difficult decision for the Argentine.

Bamford did react well to the signing of Augustin with him scoring twice against Millwall on Tuesday evening to give Leeds victory despite being 2-0 down.

However, since the start of the campaign, Bamford’s form has been rather inconsistent and with the reputation of Augustin, Bielsa could have difficulties in terms of selection.

“Bamford missed some chances, which is what he does, and then he scores two,” Mills said. “It’s very, very difficult with Patrick Bamford. You see there’s so much potential there.”

“He comes off, he’s scored two goals, he’s worked incredibly hard, and then you go ‘but he could have scored four’. But he keeps getting himself in good positions, he’s working hard for the team. I think it will be a bit of a dilemma when Augustin is fit and ready to go for that reason. It’s a tough one.”

Although Bamford has scored 12 times in 28 games which isn’t a poor return, he has had plenty of shots on target and failed to find the back of the net.

For a striker of his capabilities and playing for a team who are top of the league, you could be forgiven for thinking that the former Chelsea man may have had more goals to his name.