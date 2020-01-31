West Brom boss Slaven Bilic gives further update on transfer deals

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that there will be “no more attacking players” arriving at the club on transfer deadline day as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

However, despite this news, he hasn’t ruled out any further players being added to the squad before the close of the transfer window.

West Brom have this morning added Kamil Grosicki from Hull City in a deal worth £800,000 in addition to the loan capture of Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson.

Bilic has been eager to add attacking players to his squad to halt their poor form and ensure their promotion challenge remains on track in the second half of the season.

Bilic is content with his attacking options now but has admitted that should the transfer of Nathan Ferguson be completed, he may look to add another defender to bolster his ranks.

“We are monitoring something, maybe we are going to get another body there because we don’t have that in the building,” Bilic explained. “We don’t have that in the building. Olsson is one of them also, that we are trying to do.”

Albion have also been linked with Watford midfielder Domingos Quina and lavished praise on the youngster. “I love Domingos, I had him at West Ham a few years ago,” Bilic said. “Of course, he is very talented, very good. But we also have players like Rekeem Harper here that I expect to step up.”

When asked about any further attacking players being added Bilic dismissed the suggestion. “No. We can’t bring 50 players in! No.”

The Baggies have completed a couple of important deals so far which should boost their promotion hopes but with another one or two possibly in the pipeline, it may well prove the difference for them this season.