West Brom veteran Chris Brunt wanted by Stoke City in deadline day deal

A report from Football Insider has claimed that West Brom stalwart Chris Brunt is wanted by fellow Championship side Stoke City in a deadline day deal.

It was reported by The Athletic in the early stages of the January transfer window that Stoke City were interested in West Brom veteran Chris Brunt, with Potters boss Michael O’Neill a big fan of Brunt having worked with him in the Northern Ireland set-up.

Now, with the deadline fast approaching, links between Stoke City and Brunt have emerged once again. Football Insider has reported that Stoke are plotting a late move for Brunt to try and tempt him away from The Hawthorns.

Brunt has fallen far down the pecking order under Slaven Bilic and it has been claimed that Stoke could look to tempt him to Staffordshire to bolster Michael O’Neill’s ranks as they look to fend off relegation to League One.

Brunt is vastly experienced and both club and international level. He has been with West Brom since the summer of 2007 and has gone on to play for the Baggies a massive 418 times, scoring 49 goals and laying on 89 assists in the process (Transfermarkt). He has played 200 times in the second-tier and 269 times in the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder made his breakthrough into senior football with Sheffield Wednesday after spending time in Middlesbrough’s youth academy. Brunt played 147 times for the Owls, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists before making the move to West Brom in 2007.

It awaits to be seen if Stoke launch a move to try and bring Brunt in before the end of the season or if he remains with West Brom beyond tonight’s deadline.