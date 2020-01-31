Charlton Athletic make “major breakthrough” in pursuit of Nottingham Forest loan man Bostock

According to a report from Football Insider, Charlton Athletic have made a “major breakthrough” in talks to sign Nottingham Forest’s loaned in midfielder John Bostock.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to be one of the busier clubs on transfer deadline day, already announcing the signing of winger Aiden McGeady from Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. And now, it has been reported that the Addicks are closing in on another addition.

Football Insider has reported that Charlton Athletic look set to complete the signing of midfielder John Bostock from French side Toulouse on loan for the rest of the season. Bostock is currently on loan with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest but given his lack of action, Toulouse are prepared to cancel the loan deal and send him to The Valley for the rest of the season.

Bostock, 28, has played in just five games across all competitions for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, with only three of those coming in the Championship. He has provided two assists in the process but has not featured in the league since November 27th and not featured in a matchday squad since December 10th.

Since making his breakthrough with Crystal Palace, Bostock has gone on to play for a wide range of clubs across the globe. Over the course of his career, the midfielder has played for Palace, Spurs, Brentford (loan), Hull City (loan), Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Swindon Town (loan), Toronto FC (loan), Royal Antwerp, OH Leuven, RC Lens, Bursaspor, Toulouse and Nottingham Forest (loan).

Now, with a breakthrough being made in negotiations, Charlton Athletic will be hoping to secure the signing of Bostock and move on to bring in some more new players if possible.