Cardiff City poised to beat Huddersfield Town in chase for Nottingham Forest’s Albert Adomah

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah is on his way to fellow Championship side Cardiff City to tie up a move to the club.

Forest. Adomah is heading for Cardiff to tie up his move. Beaten Huddersfield to it as things stand. Always worry about the traffic on a Friday all the same. Tick tock ⏰ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2020

Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah has been linked with a move away from the City Ground having fallen down the pecking order under Sabri Lamouchi and now, it has been reported that he is set to make a deadline day move away from the club.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Albert Adomah is on his way to the Championship side to link up with Neil Harris’s side. The Ghanaian winger has also been linked with Huddersfield Town but it seems it is the Bluebirds who look set to win the race for his signature.

While Nixon’s tweet does not mention details of the deal, Nottinghamshire Live have reported that Adomah’s move to Cardiff is set to be a permanent switch, rather than on a temporary basis.

Adomah, 32, has only been with Nottingham Forest since the summer of 2019, signing for the club on a free transfer after his contract with Aston Villa came to an end at the end of last season. The winger has played 27 times for the club across all competitions, netting three goals and laying on one assists in the process, but he has started only once in the last 13 matches.

Adomah is vastly experienced Championship level, playing almost 400 games in the second tier during stints with Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, netting 63 goals and providing 63 assists in the process.