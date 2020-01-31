Middlesbrough competing with Manchester United and Benfica for San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich

Middlesbrough are chasing a loan deal for in-demand San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich, according to Argentinian publication San Lorenzo Primero .

Middlesbrough are currently the second-lowest scorers in the Championship and are keen on adding reinforcements upfront to help the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Lukas Nmecha.

However, Boro do face stiff competition for the one-time Argentina international, with Manchester United, Schalke and Benfica all enquiring about the striker’s availability.

Having broken through into the first-team last season, Gaich has scored six times in 20 games, including four in nine so far this campaign. His fine form got him a call up to the Argentina national side, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 friendly win over Mexico back in September 2019.

The report states that there have been no concrete bids as of yet, which means a deal may not be able to be thrashed out before tonight’s deadline.

The forward has also recently been linked with a £10.5 million move to Belgian outfit Club Brugge, according to DH. However, the deal never materialised, meaning the forward is still available.

San Lorenzo currently sit in mid-table in the Argentine Superliga, and Gaich could be looking for a move overseas in a bid of playing at the highest level.

With the likes of Manchester United, Schalke and Benfica all interested in the 20-year old, this could provide a quicker path to the top than if he was to sign for Championship side Middlesbrough, with the trio potentially all playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.