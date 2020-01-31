Wigan and Wednesday in possible player swap – Owls propose Rhodes

According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday have stepped up their interest in Wigan’s attacking midfielder Josh Windass.



The Owls had a loan offer rejected earlier in the window but are now willing to include Jordan Rhodes in a swap deal.

Garry Monk is thought to be an admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder and will be hoping to complete the deal before the window closes tonight. There has been a lot of onus on Wednesday’s wingers to be the creative outlets high up the pitch this year, with Barry Bannan mainly playing in the ‘Quarterback role’. Windass, as an attacking midfielder, would be a central playmaker higher up the pitch, giving the Owls a different dimension in attack.

Wednesday fans seem to have lost patience with Rhodes, who has failed to reach anywhere near the heights expected of him when he was signed for £10 million in January 2017. He has only scored three league goals this season, all coming inside the first half of Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in December.

All of the goals were very well taken and showed that he is still more than capable at a Championship level on his day. This makes him a very enticing prospect to a club like Wigan, who need a goal-scorer to help keep them in the division.

It is definitely a deal that would be beneficial to both sides but it may be hampered by other transfers, with Wednesday keen to bring in a replacement for Rhodes if he was to leave.