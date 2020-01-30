Hull City face £17m Bowen bid but player’s camp not convinced

There’s much conjecture about Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen and his situation with the East Yorkshire club as to whether he is likely to still be a Tigers player come February 1st. On the balance of recent activity, such as a £17million offer from Premier League West Ham, it might be that Bowen is on the move.

There was little said about this possibility until Leeds United entered a surprise loan-to-buy did that was dependent on Premier League promotion. The value of that bid was said to be a £3million loan payment that would be added to with a £15million transfer payment upon successful promotion to the Premier League by the Whites.

However, that was said to have been knocked back by the powers-that-be at the KCOM but it definitely opened up interest in the prolific Bowen with first Crystal Palace and then West ham said to have put in bids for the former Hereford United youngster.

Goals are what West Ham are bidding up to £17million for; that is if The Sun’s Alan Nixon (above) is to be believed in the sums that he states. Bowen’s 16 goals and six assists this season in the Sky Bet Championship form just a small part of the larger tableau of 54 goals and 14 assists in 131 games since the East Yorkshire outfit picked him up as an Under-18 from Hereford.

However, BBC Humberside reporter David Burns says that it is the structure of the Hammers proposed deal that doesn’t sit well with Bowen’s people:

Source confirms West Ham interest in Jarrod Bowen @HullCity BUT…suggests it’s a “loan plus” deal and that’s not floating the Bowen camp’s boat. I can’t call it at the moment but a market seems to have been created. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 30, 2020

Away from floating boats and stormy seas, it appears that what West Ham are proposing isn’t meeting with much glee at the Hull end and it remains to be seen what the next move will be. Whatever the outcome, whatever the move, whatever happens going forward, one thing is for sure. Hull City fans will be suffering stomach convulsions and cold sweats as they wait to see if Jarrod Bowen will still be a Tiger at 11:01 pm tomorrow.