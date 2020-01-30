The 72
Championship

West Ham enter Bowen race with Palace rumours scotched

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, West Ham are showing interest in Hull City’s goalscoring wideman Jarrod Bowen in what he terms is a £15million move.

The Tigers brought Bowen to the club as an Under-18 player when Hereford United folded and went out of business. After being brought into the Tigers’ fold as a youth player in July 2014, he made the step up to the senior set-up two years later. Hull City fans haven’t looked back since.

In the four years since he made the step up in class to the first-team, Bowen has featured in 131 games for the East Yorkshire outfit. In that time, and across those appearances, he has registered 54 goals and 14 assists with a series of consistent performances also catching the eye.

Bowen is out of contract in the summer, although the Tigers do have an option of extending his deal by a further year, he’s been ‘on the market’ since talk came about of Leeds United submitting a loan-to-purchase bid earlier this window as they looked to solve what many Whites fans saw as a worsening goal drought.

Reports did come out that Crystal Palace were in for him to the tune of £16million-or-so with some saying that a deal had been done. However, BBC Humberside reporter David Burns rubbished the certainty of that with two tweets where his investigations drew a blank as well as reporting what City manager Grant McCann said.

Nixon credits West Ham manager David Moyes as planning “to offer £12m plus around £5m in extras” to land Hull’s 23-year-old hotshot, with this offer also drawing a reaction from Burn on Twitter (tweet -below).

There’s just a day and a couple of hours of the transfer window left before said window slams shut and clubs have to make do with what they are left with. It remains to be seen whether or not Jarrod Bowen will remain a Tiger or whether he will move on from the KCOM. What can be said is that there is bound to be more interest as the window edges closer to its closure.

