Hull City forward Bowen not bound for Palace says BBC local journalist

Earlier this afternoon, news came through via Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope, on his personal Twitter feed, that Premier League side Crystal Palace had agreed a £16million+ deal with Hull City for Jarrod Bowen. However, BBC Humberside reporter David Burns (tweets – below) says that isn’t as it seems.

I’m getting a no from Bowen and City sources re stories suggesting Crystal Palace have agreed a deal with @HullCity for Jarrod Bowen. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 30, 2020

No bids for Bowen @HullCity says Grant McCann. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 30, 2020

Bowen is out of contract in the summer, although the Tigers do have an option of extending his deal by a further year, he’s been ‘on the market’ since talk came about of Leeds United submitting a loan-to-purchase bid earlier this window.

In fairness, it’s easy to see just why Bowen would command the level of fee that is being linked to what Palace have ‘proposed’ – goals. Simply that really, Jarrod Bowen has goals in him.

His 16 goals and six assists this season in the Sky Bet Championship form just a small part of the larger tableau of 54 goals and 14 assists in 131 games since the East Yorkshire outfit picked him up as an Under-18 from the now-defunct Hereford United.

With just a day and a few hours to go until the transfer window closes for the rest of this year, it remains to be seen whether or not Jarrod Bowen will remain a Tiger or whether he will move on from the KCOM. What can be said is that there is bound to be more interest as the window edges closer to its closure.