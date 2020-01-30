The 72
The 72
Goal Jarrod Bowen of Hull City score to make it 4-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Preston North End at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 27 November 2019.
Championship

Hull City forward Bowen not bound for Palace says BBC local journalist

By on 0 Comments
Goal Jarrod Bowen of Hull City score to make it 4-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Preston North End at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 27 November 2019.

Earlier this afternoon, news came through via Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope, on his personal Twitter feed, that Premier League side Crystal Palace had agreed a £16million+ deal with Hull City for Jarrod Bowen. However, BBC Humberside reporter David Burns (tweets – below) says that isn’t as it seems.

Bowen is out of contract in the summer, although the Tigers do have an option of extending his deal by a further year, he’s been ‘on the market’ since talk came about of Leeds United submitting a loan-to-purchase bid earlier this window.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Reading defender Tyler Blackett rejects new deal - set for summer transfer

In fairness, it’s easy to see just why Bowen would command the level of fee that is being linked to what Palace have ‘proposed’ – goals. Simply that really, Jarrod Bowen has goals in him.

His 16 goals and six assists this season in the Sky Bet Championship form just a small part of the larger tableau of 54 goals and 14 assists in 131 games since the East Yorkshire outfit picked him up as an Under-18 from the now-defunct Hereford United.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Huddersfield Town "working hard" on another signing

With just a day and a few hours to go until the transfer window closes for the rest of this year, it remains to be seen whether or not Jarrod Bowen will remain a Tiger or whether he will move on from the KCOM. What can be said is that there is bound to be more interest as the window edges closer to its closure.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts