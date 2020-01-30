Middlesbrough poised to sign Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi

According to French publication L’Equipe, Saint-Etienne centre-back Harold Moukoudi is set to join Middlesbrough on a short-term loan until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough’s current injury issues in defence have forced Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate’s hand this transfer window, meaning they may have to dip into the market to sign reinforcements.

Injuries to the likes of Dani Ayala, Dael Fry, Ryan Shotton, captain George Friend and summer signing Anfernee Dijksteel has seen midfielder duo Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair fill in at the back in recent weeks, as well as 17-year old Nathan Wood being thrust into the first-team picture sooner than expected.

Woodgate is now poised to sign his fourth new player of the month, with Moukoudi joining Patrick Roberts, Dejan Stojanovic and Lukas Nmecha at the Riverside.

The report states that Moukoudi, who only arrived at Saint-Etienne at the start of this season, will be allowed to leave on loan until the end of the season. The move to Middlesbrough should be tied up before the end of the window on Friday.

The defender is a Cameroonian international, having made his debut Les Lions Indomptables in October 2019. He has been used sporadically at Saint-Etienne this campaign, and a move to the English Championship could help aid his chances of being called up on a regular basis.

Middlesbrough host Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon, and they will be hoping to get everything over the line before this weekends fixture, with Moukoudi’s debut certainly a possibility.