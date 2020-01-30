Crystal Palace agree fee of £16million for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of around £16million for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

The winger has been a constant source of speculation with Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion all having registered interest in him.

The deal would be worth £16million plus add-ons which would represent a huge amount of funds for the Tigers who are looking to increase their financial stability following their relegation from the Premier League back in 2017.

Palace are keen to add extra attacking options to their squad and the impressive Bowen would be a real coup for Roy Hodgson’s men when considering his recent record.

He finished last season with 22 goals and has already scored 17 this campaign with Grant McCann’s side in 13th place.

Bowen has been in great form over the past 18 months and is considered to be one of the brightest talents outside the Premier League and it would present a huge boost to the Eagles if they manage to beat their rivals to his signature.

Bowen is out of contract in the summer, but Hull do have an option to keep him for a further year but the Tigers will be wary of the winger leaving for a cut-price fee should they not complete a deal in this transfer window.

The fee that is being reported would be of huge benefit to Hull who would be able to use those funds to reinvest in their squad where McCann would undoubtedly look to bring in wide players with the departure of Kamil Grosicki to West Bromwich Albion also looking likely.