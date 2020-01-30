Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier gives first interview since signing long-term deal

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier has been a key part of Jonathan Woodgate’s squad this season, and he recently signed a new three and a half year deal.

Tavernier shared his thoughts on the new contract in an interview with Middlesbrough’s official website this week, discussing the impact of Jonathan Woodgate and what his goals are for his future at the club.

“He’s been massive,” he said when asked about the Boro Head Coach.

“I’ve had little chances with previous managers, but especially last season when the gaffer was on the coaching staff, he was always helping me out and telling me to keep going.”

Tavernier was given his debut by previous Boro boss Garry Monk in 2017, scoring in just his third appearance for the club at Premier League side Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. He was given his league debut soon after and scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over local rivals Sunderland in his third league game.

Tony Pulis soon took the reigns that December, and immediately shipped Tavernier out on loan to MK Dons. He was used sporadically under the Welshman the following campaign but has cemented himself as a first-team regular under Woodgate.

“With him being manager this season, it’s just always been that bit better,” he said.

“He told me at the start of the season that if I get in the team when I play well I’ll stay in the team and he’s kept to his word, so I’m really grateful for that.

“Hopefully we can get back to the Premier League, that’s where the club should be.”