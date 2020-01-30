Middlesbrough interested in deal for Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun , Middlesbrough are ready to hand Sheffield United’s Ravel Morrison another lifeline.

Morrison has played just 12 minutes in the Premier League so far this season under Chris Wilder and has appeared on the bench only once since.

He is certainly seen as surplus to requirements at the moment, and Middlesbrough are willing to chance their arm in a bid of getting the best out of the 26-year old for the remainder of the campaign.

The recent injury to Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts has meant Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has new priorities in the January transfer window and is hopeful of getting a deal over the line for the Sheffield United man.

The Sun describes Morrison as having ‘attitude problems’ and the move as ‘high-risk’ given his up and down career path so far.

The former-Manchester United academy star has spent time at the likes of West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers, Italian giants Lazio and even had a spell in Mexico and Sweden with Atlas and Ostersunds FK respectively.

However, Middlesbrough do face competition from abroad, with Nixon claiming Alan Pardew at Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag is monitoring Morrison’s situation at Bramall Lane. He is looking to bring in English players to help his side break away from the relegation zone.

Similarly, Boro are looking for reinforcements to help propel themselves up the table in a bid of making a late burst for the Play-Offs. Woodgate’s side are currently 12 points off the top six.