New Leeds United man would “die for the club” after his warm welcome.

Jean-Kevin Augustin has only been at Leeds for three days and already he is willing to “die for the club” in their pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League this season. In his first press-conference with Leeds United, the French striker outlines his desires and his gratitude at the move he chose above the proffered Manchester United offer.

The 22-year-old arrives in West Yorkshire from German side RB Leipzig with a huge potential price-tag and massive potential to become a name that is engraved into the history books at Elland Road if he successfully plays his part in what could be a season to remember.

Augustin was at Elland Road on Tuesday night as his new team-mates defeated Millwall in a thrilling 3-2 victory that saw Leeds come from two goals down at half-time with Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford grabbing the goals, but he was impressed with the support just as much as he was with the result.

Within this interview with the press, Augustin reveals that the way he has been welcomed by the club, the players and the fans have him feeling like he would die to help them achieve their goals…

“It’s going really well I’ve had a great welcome from all the fans, the staff and the players,” said Augustin. “It makes me want to die for the club and give everything I can. “I’d like to thank the fans for the warm welcome I have received and now I have to pay them back by scoring goals and achieve the goals the club has set.”

On his thoughts regarding Tuesday’s match, he said…

“It was amazing to be in the stands for the Millwall game and witness it. “From the first minute to the last the fans drove the team forwards and with the help of the fans we came back and won.”

The player goes on to state how he is feeling fit and ready to start but understands that a certain adaption to Leeds’ style will be required before he is thrust into the frame, but also takes the time to thank Leeds’ hierarchy for their work in the deal…

“I’d like to thank Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani for the confidence they have shown in me.”

Have Leeds United captured a real game-changer here or is it a risky manoeuvre bringing in unproven players at this state, no matter what the potential is?