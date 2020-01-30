West Brom set to make a move for Watford midfielder Domingos Quina

West Bromwich Albion are set to make a move for Watford midfielder Domingos Quina in this transfer window according to The Athletic.

Quina, formerly of West Ham United, is attracting the interest of Baggies boss Slaven Bilic with whom he worked with whilst he was plying his trade with the Hammers.

Albion are keen to take the midfielder on loan with Watford happy to allow him to depart on a temporary basis. He took part in an under 23’s match on Monday in order to raise interest in the 20-year-old.

He has unable to break into the first-team on a regular basis this season and his involvement has been limited to appearances in cup competitions and from the bench.

West Brom’s promotion challenge has faltered in recent weeks and they are looking for last-minute additions for their squad and have identified central midfield as one of the areas they are looking to strengthen.

Romaine Sawyers and captain Jake Livermore have been ever-present in almost every game this season but have appeared to lost momentum in recent weeks and Slaven Bilic is keen to bring in reinforcements to add to his midfield.

Despite being born in Guinea-Bissau, he has represented Portugal at international youth level and would bring a different kind of pedigree to the Baggies side.

In the summer of 2018, Quina signed for Watford on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £1million.

He became the youngest Watford player to score in the Premier League, in a match against Cardiff City.