Lee Bowyer provides Charlton Athletic transfer update ahead of deadline day

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that the Addicks need to bring in at least two new players before the window slams shut on Friday, also discussing the reported interest in Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Charlton Athletic have only been able to make one addition so far this month, signing Andre Green on loan from Aston Villa earlier this month. And, manager Lee Bowyer is determined to bring in some more bodies before the window slams shut tomorrow.

It has been rumoured that the club have made an offer for Bristol Rovers hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris but Bowyer remained tight-lipped on the club’s reported pursuit of the striker. Speaking to London News Online he said it would be unfair to talk about other players, adding that the club are in desperate need of more players if they want to stave off relegation to League One. He said:

“It’s unfair to talk about other players but I can tell you now that we haven’t made a million-pound bid for anyone. We’re in talks with people and we’re relying on help. That’s the be-all and end-all, we’re relying on people doing us favours. We are trying, we’re trying to get things over the line.

“We need to bring bodies through the door. We are two players down from when the window opened – we need to bring at least two to bring us even. We need to strengthen and bring bodies through the door because all the teams around us are strengthening and we’re not.

“It’s not even just me, the players want help. The players want bodies through the door as well. We need to add to the squad, not deplete it. We need to keep people like Lyle – he is massive for us.”