Nottingham Forest poised to complete deal for Brighton defender Bong – medical underway

Football Insider has claimed that Nottingham Forest are poised to complete the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong, with the 31-year-old undergoing a medical with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has fallen down the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium since the arrival of Graham Potter and now, it has been reported by Football Insider that he is set to make a move away from the club before the window slams shut on Friday afternoon.

Bong is said to be undergoing a medical with Championship outfit Nottingham Forest ahead of what is expected to be a loan deal. Brighton have given Bong the green light to leave the club and the deal is being finalised.

Bong has made seven appearances across all competitions so far this season, making only four substitute appearances in the Premier League with his only three starts coming in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The 31-year-old’s arrival at the City Ground will help bolster Sabri Lamouchi’s defensive ranks as they look to win promotion to the Premier League after a strong first half of the season.

He arrives with plenty of experience at the top level, playing in over 50 Premier League matches for the Seagulls since their promotion. He also has experience at Championship level, playing 54 times for Brighton and Wigan Athletic combined.

Bong has played for FC Metz, Tours FC (loan), Valenciennes FC, Olympiacos, Wigan and Brighton over the course of his career and is set to add Nottingham Forest to that list, with a move seemingly close to completion.