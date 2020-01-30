Reading defender Tyler Blackett rejects new deal – set for summer transfer

According to a report from Berkshire Live, Reading defender Tyler Blackett has turned down the chance to sign a new deal with the Royals and is set to make a move away from the club in the summer transfer window once his contract expires.

It was reported by the Reading Chronicle earlier this month that Reading were set to offer defender Tyler Blackett a new contract to fend off interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce. However, the Royals have reportedly been dealt a blow in their efforts to tie Blackett down to a new contract.

It has now been reported by Berkshire Live that Blackett has turned down a new contract offer from Reading and is poised to make a move away from the club in the summer transfer window when his deal comes to an end. The report adds that Turkey is his likely destination with the likes of Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor, Kasimpasa and Ankarargucu all keen.

Blackett’s involvement at Reading has been increased since the appointment of Mark Bowen as the club’s manager, making a total of 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, providing two assists in the process. In his time with Reading, Blackett has played a total of 114 times, providing eight assists along the way.

Now, with Blackett reportedly turning down Reading’s contract offer, it will be interesting to see if the Royals make another offer to try and keep the defender at the Madejski Stadium or if he makes a move away from the Championship side this summer.