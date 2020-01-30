Bristol City eyeing up Chelsea’s loaned out starlet Ethan Ampadu

According to Bristol Live, Bristol City are showing late interest in Chelsea’s young defender Ethan Ampadu, who is currently on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Bristol City are said to be looking to bring in another defender before tomorrow’s deadline, having allowed Bailey Wright to make a loan move to League One side Sunderland. And, it has been reported that they have identified a potential target in the form of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu is currently on loan away from Stamford Bridge with German Bundesliga title challengers RB Leipzig, but he is said to be having a difficult time with the club. Bristol Live claims that Ampadu is unhappy with his lack of game time and could look to make a fresh loan switch before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Since arriving at RB Leipzig, Ampadu has played just five times in all competitions, with only one of those being a start. However, there could be an obstacle to a possible loan deal. Chelsea do not have the option to recall Ampadu from his loan spell before the end of the season so the only way Ampadu would be able to make an early return is if RB Leipzig were to cancel the loan themselves.

Ampadu, 19, is a highly rated young talent and has played 12 times for Chelsea’s senior side since making the move to Stamford Bridge from Exeter City in 2017. With Bristol City said keen and Ampadu rumoured to be unhappy at RB Leipzig, it will be interesting to see if this rumour develops further before the end of the transfer window.