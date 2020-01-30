Nottingham Forest closing in on capture of Barcelona B midfielder Marcus McGuane

According to a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Barcelona B midfielder Marcus McGuane on a permanent basis before the window slams shut on Friday.

The January transfer window slams shut on Friday and Nottingham Forest are hopeful of completing some transfer business before the deadline. One player who the Nottingham Post reported to be on the radar of the Championship side is Marcus McGuane of La Liga giants Barcelona.

And now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks with the club over a permanent deal for McGuane as Sabri Lamouchi looks to bring him to the City Ground before tomorrow’s deadline.

McGuane has spent the first half of the season on loan away from Barcelona with Dutch side Telstar but the Spanish side are ready to cut short his loan spell with the Dutch second division outfit to allow him to make a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The young midfielder made the move to Barcelona in January 2018 and has since been playing with the club’s B-team. He has been unable to break into Barca’s first-team, playing 24 times for their second-string outfit, providing one assist in the process. So far this season with Telstar, McGuane has played in 16 matches, scoring three goals and laying on three assists along the way.

Forest will be hopeful that talks with Barcelona are successful so that McGuane can link up with Sabri Lamouchi’s side as they look to fight for a promotion spot over the course of the remainder of the season.