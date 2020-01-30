Bristol City and Burnley swap deal for Nakhi Wells and Josh Brownhill edging closer

Burnley and Bristol City are expected to complete the signings of Nakhi Wells and Josh Brownhill in a swap deal worth up to the value of around £10million according to The Burnley Express.

Both players are undergoing medicals as they look to conclude a deal. Wells was on loan at Queens Park Rangers for the first half of the season but Burnley recalled him in order to recoup a fee and have subsequently used him as part of a deal to sign Brownhill.

The move grew closer overnight as the clubs finally agreed terms with a deal believed to be valued at £10million in total – £3million for Wells and £7million for Brownhill.

Despite Bristol City being keen to retain Brownhill, they decided to allow him to depart due to a £7million clause in his contract which would have meant he could leave for the same fee in the summer.

Brownhill has been an ever-present for the Robins this campaign and has scored five goals in 29 appearances and made over 150 appearances for the club since he joined four years ago.

Wells was in impressive form for QPR before his recall but is unlikely to break into the starting XI for the Clarets with Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals for the Hoops before his departure earlier this month and will be eager to continue that form for Bristol City who are still harbouring hopes of a promotion challenge this campaign.

Bristol City are currently in sixth place in the Championship table and have won four of their last five games.