Championship

Hartlepool United to keep tabs on Hull City winger Tyler Hamilton despite loan recall

Hull City have recalled winger Tyler Hamilton from his loan spell at Hartlepool United, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The youngster has spent the last few months on loan with the National League side and scored once in eight appearances.

Hamilton, who is 21 years old, is in the final year of his contract at the KCOM Stadium. He joined his local side at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a key player for the Yorkshire side at youth levels and made his only senior appearance for them to date in a League Cup clash away to Doncaster Rovers in August 2017.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has provided an update on the situation, as per the Hartlepool Mail: “Tyler is back fit but with him, he’ll be going back to Hull. He’s looking to do some kind of severance on his contract there which again will make him a free agent when the window closes which leaves him with options to look at where he’s going next year.”

“I’ll be keeping in touch with his agent and Tyler in terms of where they’re at and what they’re looking to do because it’s certainly not a closed book for us. But he’s been recalled by Hull in order to try and sort the remainder of his contract out and try to put him in a better situation personally.”

The Tigers are set for a busy end to the transfer window with incomings and outgoings expected.

