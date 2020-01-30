West Brom plot late swoop for Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

West Bromwich Albion are plotting a late swoop for Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu according to Football Insider.

The Baggies have been busy in the transfer market over the past couple of days with the signing of Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United.

They have also agreed a fee with Hull City for winger Kamil Grosicki for a fee believed to be in the region of around £800,000 and could sign a two-and-a-half-year-deal as early as today.

Manager Slaven Bilic has made it his priority to strengthen his strike force with addition to his squad following their recent alarming run of form which has seen them winless in seven league games.

The Croatian boss has been clear in his stance that he requires reinforcements before the close of the January transfer window.

Atsu has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season, but only eight of those have been from the start and the North East club could consider allowing him to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

The Ghana international can play on either wing or and has previously played for Chelsea highlighting his pedigree of playing at the highest level.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is currently struggling as his squad face a huge amount of injuries but if West Brom push for the winger they may be able to force his hand, particularly if Atsu wants regular first-team football which he is more likely to receive at the Hawthorns.

West Brom are currently in second place in the Championship but are in danger of capitulating and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Luton Town on Saturday.