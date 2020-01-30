Five potential candidates to replace Paul Hurst at Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United are searching for a new manager to replace Paul Hurst as their new manager. Here are five potential candidates for the vacant position-

Russ Wilcox- He is currently the manager of the Iron’s Under-23’s side and has emerged as the early front runner for the first-team job. He has managed them before and has also had a spell in charge of York City in the past.

Cliff Byrne- Hull City’s assistant manager may be considered by his former club. The 37 year old spent nine years as a player at Glanford Park as well as having other spells at Sunderland, Oldham Athletic and Derry City.

Nigel Adkins- The experienced boss is available after parting ways with Hull City last summer. He managed Scunny from 2006 to 2010 and guided them to two promotions from League One and has since gone on to manage the likes of Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United. Could he return to where it all started for him now?

Michael Jolley- He is available and an option for Scunthorpe. The 42 year old was sacked by fellow League Two side and rivals Grimsby Town in mid-November and is looking to get back into the dugout now.

Tim Flowers- This is a name to throw into the hat for Scunthorpe. He has recently left National League side Solihull Moors after an impressive spell at the helm. The ex-Wolves, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City goalkeeper guided them to 2nd place last season despite having a tiny budget.