Birmingham City and Hull City join chase for Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Birmingham City and Hull City have joined the queue of clubs interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The wide man is also believed to be wanted by Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Jones, who is 25 years old, is struggling for game time at Ibrox and has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, four of which have come in the league. Steven Gerrard is open to letting him leave this week to help trim down his squad.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Glasgow giants last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

Jones subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals.

Birmingham have brought in striker Scott Hogan on loan from Aston Villa but are still eager to bolster their squad by landing Jones before the window slams shut.

The Blues will face competition from fellow second tier side Hull who are in the hunt for a replacement for winger Kamil Grosicki, who is set to leave the KCOM Stadium for promotion chasing West Brom.