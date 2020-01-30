Bristol City defender Ashley Williams wanted by DC United, Panathinaikos and Antalyaspor

Bristol City defender Ashley Williams is being targeted by clubs abroad, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The experienced centre-back is out of contract at Ashton Gate at the end of the season but the Robins do hold an option for a further year. He is wanted by DC United, Panathinaikos and Antalyaspor.

Williams, who is 35 years old, joined Lee Johnson’s side on a free transfer in August and has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side.

The Wales international has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career in the UK and could now be set for a new chapter abroad.

Williams started out with spells at Tamworth, West Bromwich Albion and Hednesford Town before he was snapped up by Stockport County in 2003. He spent five years at Edgeley Park with the Hatters when they were in the Football League and earned himself a move to Swansea City in 2008 for a fee of around £400,000.

He became a massive player for the Swans and made 352 appearances for them, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League and win the League Cup during his time at the Liberty Stadium.

Everton moved for him in 2016 for £12 million and he played 73 times for the Toffees before he was loaned out to Stoke City for the whole of last season. He was then released by the Merseyside club in the summer and subsequently joined Bristol City. Could he be on the move overseas now?