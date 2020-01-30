Luton Town in talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Luton Town are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers over a loan move, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Hatters are hoping to tie up a deal to bring the American international to Kenilworth Road until the end of the season.

Carter-Vickers, who is 22 years old, has been made available by Spurs this month to go and get some more first team experience in the Championship. He spent the first half of this season at Stoke City and made 15 appearances for the Potters before recalled by his parent club on 2nd January.

Graeme Jones’ side are currently bottom of the second tier and are six points from safety. They will be hoping Carter-Vickers can help them stop them leaking goals.

Carter-Vickers joined Spurs at the age of 11 and has since gone on to play four times for their first team. His contract with the London side expires at the end of next season.

He gained his first taste of senior football out on loan at Sheffield United at the start of the 2017/18 season and then finished that year at Ipswich Town. He then spent the whole of the last campaign at Swansea City and made 33 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions.

Luton will provide Carter-Vickers plenty of game time in what will be his fifth loan spell in the Championship. Will he be able to help them pull off the great escape?